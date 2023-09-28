World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

World Kinect has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Kinect will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in World Kinect by 382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WKC shares. Raymond James began coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Kinect in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

