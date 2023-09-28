Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 11,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 28,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

