XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.38), with a volume of 1355634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.20. The company has a market cap of £404.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,861.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £1,860,000 ($2,271,339.60). Insiders own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

