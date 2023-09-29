7Pixels Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.13 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $32.13 million and $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00007360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.9830009 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

