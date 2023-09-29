Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $24,750.30 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Christine Berni Silverstein sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $24,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on ABEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
