Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $24,750.30 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Christine Berni Silverstein sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $24,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

