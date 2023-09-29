Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 283,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 720,583 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 239,907 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 215,247 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 64,103 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

