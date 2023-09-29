Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.11. 3,148,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average is $299.04. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

