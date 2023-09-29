Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 784.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENER opened at $10.48 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 6,631.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Accretion Acquisition by 197.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

