Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

