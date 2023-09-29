Ade LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ade LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ade LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after buying an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 235,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 157,546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 143,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,809,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. 244,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.