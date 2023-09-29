Ade LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ade LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,298. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

