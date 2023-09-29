Ade LLC Sells 644 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ade LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 815,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.