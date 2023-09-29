Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Down 2.3%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 43,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 864,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

