Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,819 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 499,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,790. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

