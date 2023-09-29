Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $21.32 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 350,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,985. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.