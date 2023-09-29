Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,111 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $78.25. 3,525,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,224. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

