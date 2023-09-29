Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.