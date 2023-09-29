Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

