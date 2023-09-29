Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,896. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

