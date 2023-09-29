Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $430.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

