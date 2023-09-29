Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,481. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

