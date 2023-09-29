American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. 1,042,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,729. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.12.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

