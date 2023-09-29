American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 143.0% in September

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Price Performance

American Premium Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get American Premium Mining alerts:

American Premium Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.