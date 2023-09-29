America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.3 %

CRMT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.45. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 123.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.