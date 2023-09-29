Analyzing Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and The Competition

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cancer Genetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,387.66% -355.19% -39.59%

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.08 Cancer Genetics Competitors $982.22 million -$107.26 million -2.22

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cancer Genetics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cancer Genetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 268 1131 1939 32 2.51

As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Cancer Genetics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cancer Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.