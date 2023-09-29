Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $161.60 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.89773292 USD and is up 9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $161,624,997.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

