Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 806,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,886. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

