AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) is Seneca House Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. AssetMark Financial accounts for approximately 3.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned 0.31% of AssetMark Financial worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

AMK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 23,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

