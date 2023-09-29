Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.14. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Atico Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.