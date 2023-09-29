Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $644.99 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $644.99 million and $18.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00016946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53640481 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $18,364,405.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

