Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 827,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,059. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

