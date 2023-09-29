Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00099134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

