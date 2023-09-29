Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.33 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $114.33 million and $525,288.76 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00026464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,923.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.42 or 0.00866960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00116706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015702 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.10226326 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $269,917.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

