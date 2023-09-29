Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 76,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ENSG traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,914. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,975 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

