BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.23

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $9.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 92,571 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
