BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.23

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $9.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 92,571 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 805,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 78,594 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

