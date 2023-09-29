BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 2,202,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,151. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

