BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 47,900 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $80,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,344. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

