Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 343 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 16,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 161,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TROW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,014. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

