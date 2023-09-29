Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 85 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,050. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

