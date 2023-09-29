Blossom Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. 1,637,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,942. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

