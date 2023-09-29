BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.52

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.52 ($61.19) and traded as high as €60.57 ($64.44). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €60.23 ($64.07), with a volume of 2,252,126 shares trading hands.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is €59.37 and its 200 day moving average is €57.53.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
