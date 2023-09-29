BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 263,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

