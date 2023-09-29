Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,815. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

