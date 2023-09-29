BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

BWLLY stock remained flat at $12.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

