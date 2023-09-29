C2C Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 116,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,738. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

