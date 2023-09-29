Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.