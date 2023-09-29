Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 70.6% in September

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 934,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

CITE stock remained flat at $10.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,870. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

