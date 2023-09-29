Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CELU remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. 219,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,407. Celularity has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.37. Celularity had a negative net margin of 546.56% and a positive return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Celularity
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celularity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.