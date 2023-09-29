Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. 219,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,407. Celularity has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.37. Celularity had a negative net margin of 546.56% and a positive return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celularity by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

