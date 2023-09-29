Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CGIFF
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.