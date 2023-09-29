Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. 20,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

