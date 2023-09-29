Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-$8.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 230.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

